Huntington man who suffered heat stroke, renal failure on vessel alleges it was unseaworthy

CHARLESTON – A Huntington man employed as a deckhand alleges he suffered heat stroke and renal failure while working aboard a vessel because the ship was unseaworthy.

David Jackson filed a complaint in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia, Charleston Division against Amherst Madison Inc. alleging violation of the Jones Act and General Maritime Law.

Jackson was working aboard the M/V William R. Barr, which is owned by Amherst, and was traveling along the Ohio River on Aug. 4, 2018, when he suffered a heat stroke and acute renal failure. He alleges that he suffered from the medical condition due to Amherst's failure to have seaworthy conditions and protection for its crew.

Jackson seeks monetary and all other just relief. He is represented by Christopher Brumley and Evan Aldridge of Flaherty Sensabaugh Bonasso PLLC in Charleston.

U.S. District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia, Charleston Division case number 2:20-CV-00018