Norfolk Southern Railway worker blames injures on unsafe working environment

BLUEFIELD – Norfolk Southern Railway is facing a negligence claim by a former worker who alleges he was injured when a maintenance machine struck the machine he was riding in from behind.

Lorenzo Walters filed a complaint in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia, Bluefield Division against Norfolk Southern Railway Co. alleging negligence.

Walters alleges was working as roadway worker/track laborer for Norfolk Southern Railway and was traveling over the mainline track in Nemours on Aug. 28, 2019. He alleges that while on the on-track maintenance machine, he was struck from behind by a trailing maintenance machine. Walters claims he suffered injuries and the aggravation of a pre-existing condition as well as loss of income.

The plaintiff alleges the defendant failed to provide him a safe place to work and negligently failed to adequately train the operator of the trailing maintenance machine.

Walters seeks compensatory damages, a trial by jury, interest and all other just relief. He is represented by Robert Berthhold Jr. of The Berthold Law Firm PLLC in Charleston.

U.S. District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia, Bluefield Division case number 1:20-cv-00017