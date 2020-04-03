Employer of man driving under the influence who caused fatal collision faces negligence claim

CHARLESTON — A woman is suing the employer of a driver who was allegedly under the influence of drugs and alcohol when he caused a collision that resulted in the death of her mother and injury to herself and her two minor children.

Beverly Nelson, individually and on behalf of her infant sons, J.N., and C.N., and in her capacity as the Administratrix of the Estate of Dorothy A. Patrick filed a complaint in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia Bluefiled Division against I & I Sling Inc., and Craig Brewer alleging negligence.

Nelson and her two minor children were passengers in a car driven by her mother Dorothy Patrick that was traveling on U.S. Route 19 in Logan County on May 2, 2019. She alleges Brewer, who was driving a pickup truck while traveling for I & I Sling, pulled into the path of her car. The collision resulted in the death of her mother and disabling injuries to Nelson and her two children. Nelson alleges marijuana and an open container of alcohol were found in Brewer's vehicle.

Nelson seeks monetary relief, trial by jury, interest and all other just relief. She is represented by D. Blake Carter, Jr., J. Ryan Stewart and David Bosak of Bailey Javins & Carter LC in Charleston.

U.S. District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia Bluefiled Division case number 2:20-CV-00015