Woman claims her blood clot filter implant fragmented, traveled into heart

WILLIAMSON — The distributors and manufacturers of a filter designed to keep blood clots from going to other areas of the body is facing a suit by a woman whose filter broke into pieces and traveled into her heart.

Christina Shepherd filed a complaint in Mingo Circuit Court against C.R. Bard Inc., and Bard Peripheral Vascular Inc., alleging fraudulent concealment, vicarious liability, negligence, strict product liability and breach of implied warranty.

Shepherd was implanted with a Recovery Filter device in 2005 at Charleston Area Medical Center due to her high risk of deep vein thrombosis. She alleges that the filter "fragmented and migrated" to her heart and pulmonary vein requiring her to undergo open heart surgery and removal of the device. Shepherd claims the defendants knew the device was defective and dangerous prior to her surgery.

Shepherd seeks monetary relief, trial by jury, interest and all other just relief. She is represented by S. Brooks West, II and David Dobson of The West Law Firm LC in Charleston.

Mingo County Circuit Court case number 20-C-4