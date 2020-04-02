Consumers allege defective GMC Yukon was taken to dealers eight times and is still not repaired

CHARLESTON – General Motors and a Logan County auto dealership are facing a claim by two customers over allegations their Yukon did not conform to manufacturer's warranties.

Rema Greer and Leslie Mileto filed a complaint in Kanawha Circuit Court against General Motors LLC and Thornhill Superstore Inc., alleging violation of the West Virginia Consumer Credit and Protection Act, Uniform Commercial Code and Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act.

The plaintiffs purchased a 2017 GMC Yukon on Jan. 11, 2018, that included a manufacturer's express warranty. They claim the vehicle experienced repeated nonconformities and was taken to authorized dealers for repairs at least eight times. The plaintiffs alleged they were charged a $100 deductible each time they took the car to Thornhill for repairs, which allegedly claimed the vehicle was fixed when it was not repaired.

The plaintiffs seek a rescission of the contract, interest, a trial by jury and all other appropriate relief. They are represented by Kristina Thomas Whiteaker and David Grubb of The Grubb Law Group PLLC in Charleston.

The case has been assigned to Circuit Judge Louis Bloom.

Kanawha Circuit Court case number 20-C-17