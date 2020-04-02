Ford Motor faces suit over allegations Ecosport S is defective, unrepairable

CHARLESTON – Ford Motor is facing a suit by two consumers who claim their new Ecosport S is defective and unrepairable.

Ruby Fitch and Michael Wilkinson filed a complaint in Kanawha Circuit Court against Ford Motor Co. alleging violation of the West Virginia New Motor Vehicle Warranties Law and of the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Improvement Act.

The plaintiffs purchased a new 2018 Ford Ecosport S on May 23, 2019, for $24,201.29 that included an express three-year/36,000 mile warranty. They allege they experienced "serious non-conformities" with the vehicle, including the check engine light remaining on, that were not able to be repaired. They also claim the car was out of service from June 17, 2019, through Aug. 15, 2019.

The plaintiffs seek monetary relief, a trial by jury, interest and all other appropriate relief. They are represented by Christina Gill Roseman of The Roseman Law Firm PLLC in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The case has been assigned to Circuit Judge Charles King.

Kanawha Circuit Court case number 20-C-13