Woman says credit reporting agencies won't remove loan from credit report

HUNTINGTON — A woman is suing several credit reporting agencies and a credit union, alleging violations of the Federal Fair Credit Reporting Act.

Stacey E. Corpuz-Wilson filed the lawsuit against Pentagon Federal Credit Union, Trans Union LLC and Equifax Information Services in Cabell Circuit Court on Feb. 3. The case was removed to U.S. District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia on March 10.

Corpuz-Wilson, a cancer survivor who resides in Huntington and works as a sales associate at J.C. Penney, was asked by her brother in February 2019 if she would co-sign on a loan to purchase a vehicle and she executed a Non-member Joint Borrower Application and Consent Form at the Guyandotte Public Library and faxed the application to Pentagon Federal.

The plaintiff went to the dealership in March to meet her brother and was told by the dealership employees that she was not needed for loan/financing for the purchase of the vehicle, so she left and her brother proceeded with the purchase of the vehicle without her, according to the suit.

Last summer, Corpuz-Wilson needed to replace her air conditioning and heating unit and made an application for credit to finance the purchase of the new unit, but was denied credit because of the account at Pentagon Federal.

When she contacted the agency, an employee told her that her name had been added to the loan in error and would be removed from the account. After being told several times that she would be removed from the account, she was later told she was obligated on the account and would remain on it, according to the suit.

Corpuz-Wilson claims she disputed the loan and sent dispute letters to the defendants, but they claim it is accurate. She claims the loan is negatively affecting her credit rating and has caused her to go without a new HVAC unit.

Corpuz-Wilson is seeking an order of the court declaring that she is not charged with liability on the account, as well as appropriate damages and relief. She is represented by Bren J. Pomponio of Mountain State Justice in Charleston.

The defendants removed the case to federal court, arguing because Corpuz-Wilson alleges violations of the FCRA, it belongs in federal court.

Trans Union is represented by Robert Edward Ryan of Steptoe & Johnson in Charleston.

U.S. District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia case number: 3:20-cv-00176