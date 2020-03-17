JACKSON KELLY PLLC: A Message from Jackson Kelly PLLC's Managing Member Regarding the Coronavirus

Jackson Kelly PLLC issued the following announcement on March 13.

Jackson Kelly is a regional firm dedicated to our clients. We are also a family.

At Jackson Kelly we pride ourselves on providing quality legal service and treasure our role as trusted advisor to our clients. We know both personally and professionally that COVID-19 has upended lives, but we remain confident in the future. The truth is that we would not have been in business for 198 years without learning how to weather a few storms. Our greatest asset is our people, and we take care of our people so that they can take care of our clients.

We want to let our clients know that we have implemented regular disinfection and hygiene measures for our offices to keep our employees and our guests safe. Our lawyers and key staff are equipped with secure means of working remotely. Our in-house technology will make meetings available, even if they are not in person.

We understand that it may not be business as usual, but it is still your business. And we are here for you. Our attorneys’ contact information is in their bios, and also on our website. Our website has a page dedicated to information relating to legal issues arising from COVID-19, and we will update this regularly.

With my warmest regards,

Ellen S. Cappellanti,

Managing Member

