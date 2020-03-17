WEST VIRGINIA SUPREME COURT OF APPEALS: Supreme Court Arguments Postponed

West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals issued the following announcement on March 13.

Arguments at the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia that were scheduled for March 17 and 18 were being postponed, and a date to hear the arguments has not been determined.

The Court had been scheduled to hear arguments in three cases on Tuesday and three cases on Wednesday. The cases have been continued indefinitely due to concerns over the coronavirus. The Wednesday cases initially were to be part of the Legal Advancement for West Virginia Students (LAWS) docket in Braxton County to which high school students from Braxton, Clay, Gilmer and Webster Counties were invited. The Court decided Thursday to postpone the LAWS trip to the fall.

