WEST VIRGINIA SUPREME COURT OF APPEALS: CIP Postpones Training Sessions

West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals issued the following announcement on March 13.

The West Virginia Court improvement Program (CIP) is postponing three training sessions because of concerns over the coronavirus.

The CIP Cross-Trainings that were to be held March 31 in Bridgeport, April 2 in Huntington and April 6 in Beckley will be held at later dates, which have yet to be announced.

The annual trainings for attorneys and others who work on child abuse and neglect cases are funded by a grant (No. 2001-WVSCIT) from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Administration for Children and Families.

The trainings are designed to increase understanding of procedure/processes related to Child Abuse and Neglect proceedings. Training sessions teach people how to differentiate and select the best treatment for children and families

involved in child abuse and neglect proceedings and how to apply best practices. The training also covers Chapter 49 of the West Virginia Code. The CIP aims to promote safety, timely permanency, well-being, and due process for children and families in the child protection and juvenile systems. The CIP Oversight Board is chaired by the Twenty-Second Judicial Circuit (Hampshire, Hardy, and Pendleton Counties) Judge C. Carter Williams. The Board and its Committees are multidisciplinary. Senior Status Judges Robert B. Stone and Lawrance S. Miller are co-chairmen of the training committee that plans the annual cross-training conferences.

Original source can be found here.