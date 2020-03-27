Woman claims Grant Memorial physician, staff failed to diagnose perforated colon, infection

PETERSBURG — A woman claims Grant Memorial Hospital doctors and staff failed to properly diagnose her perforated colon and infection following a cesarean section.

Crystal Barber filed a negligence complaint in Grant Circuit Court against the West Virginia University Board of Governors, West Virginia University Medical Corporation doing business as University Health Associates and Michael Ferrebee, M.D.

Barber, who was 35 years old at the time, had a cesarean section on Aug. 25, 2017 at Grant Memorial Hospital. Barber sought treatment three days later at Grant Memorial's emergency room after suffering from abdominal pain. She alleges that Ferrebee and the hospital staff failed to recognize her sepsis infection and colon perforation and improperly read her CT scan, which caused her to undergo four additional surgeries and prolonged hospitalization.

Barber seeks monetary relief, trial by jury and all other just relief. She is represented by Christopher Nace of Paulson & Nace PLLC in Washington, DC.

Grant Circuit Court case number 20-C-3