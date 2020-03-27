Woman claims funeral home failed to preserve her son's body forcing her to cremate his remains

FAYETTEVILLE — A woman is suing a West Virginia funeral home alleging it failed to preserve her son's body which forced her to cremate his remains.

Sarah Steele filed a complaint in Fayette Circuit Court against High Lawn Funeral Chapel Inc., and High Lawn Memorial Park Company alleging negligence and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Steele's 16-year old son, Micah Akins, drowned on July 5, 2019, while swimming in the New River Gorge National River. She alleges that while her son's body was at High Lawn Funeral, he was left in a non-climate controlled basement and after trying to embalm the body, the funeral home caused mutilation and damage. Steele claims she was then forced to cremate her son's body.

Steele seeks monetary relief, trial by jury and all other just relief. She is represented by Stephen New and Amanda Taylor of The Law Office of Stephen New in Beckley.

The case has been assigned to Circuit Judge Thomas H. Ewing

Fayette =Circuit Court case number 20-C-12