Man sues Allstate over lost wages after accident

HUNTINGTON — A man is suing Allstate for refusing to pay him for more than $4,000 in lost wages after an accident.

Andrew Mays filed a pro se complaint in Cabell Circuit Court against Allstate Property & Casualty Insurance Company.

Mays, who works as an electrician, alleges that Allstate failed to pay him for his lost wages after he was injured in an auto accident on Dec. 7, 2018 and required physical therapy. Mays claims Allstate's insured driver was at fault and that his lost wages total $4,410.

Mays seeks monetary relief of more than $3,500 and all other just relief.

The case has been assigned to Circuit Judge Alfred E. Ferguson.

Cabell Circuit Court case number 20-C-27