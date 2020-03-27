Morgantown development company alleges investment firm is in default of more than $48,000 loan

MORGANTOWN — A Morgantown development company is alleging a Lousiana-based investment firm is in default of a more than $48,000 loan.

Merit Development Inc., filed a complaint in Monongalia Circuit Court against Go Partners Investments LLC and Tony Gounah.

Merit alleges that on Nov. 14, 2016, Gounah signed a nonnegotiable promissory note relating to a lease buyout with Go Oil Tools for the sum of $48,106.50 which was payable in 24 months. Merit claims the defendants have only made one $10,000 payment on the loan, on Feb 12, 2019, and are in default.

Merit seeks monetary relief of $38,106.50, interest and all other proper relief. They are represented by Michael Cardi of Bowles Rice LLP in Morgantown.

Monongalia Circuit Court case number 20-C-19