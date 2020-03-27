West Virginia Record

Norfolk Southern Railway faces suit by former conductor who stepped into sink hole

By Marian Johns | Mar 27, 2020

WILLIAMSON —  A former Norfolk Southern Railway conductor is suing the company for $3 million after suffering injuries when he stepped into a sinkhole while working in Ohio. 

Ralph Boggs filed a complaint in Mingo Circuit Court against Norfolk Southern alleging negligence and violation of the Federal Employer's Liability Act. 

Boggs alleges that on Feb. 1, 2017 he was injured while working near Portsmouth, Ohio, when he stepped off a machine and into a sink hole.  Boggs claims he suffered permanent injury to his shoulder, back, spine and other parts of his body.

Boggs seeks monetary relief of $3 million, trial by jury and all other just relief. He is represented by Benjamin Tobin of Pratt 7 Tobin PC in East Alton, Illinois. 

Mingo Circuit Court case number 20-C-8

