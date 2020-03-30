Nationwide says dehumidifier malfunction caused fire that destroyed their insured's home

MOUNDSVILLE — Nationwide Mutual Fire Insurance Company is suing the manufacturers of a dehumidifier claiming it malfunctioned and caused a fire that destroyed the property of a couple they insured.

Nationwide, as subrogee of James and Laura Francis, filed a complaint in Marshall Circuit Court against Midea America Corp., alleging negligence, breach of warranty and products liability.

James and Laura Francis were issued a policy by Nationwide for their Moundsville property. Nationwide alleges in its complaint that a dehumidifier purchased by the couple, which was manufactured by Midea, malfunctioned on July 7, 2018. The alleged malfunction caused fire, smoke and soot damage and destroyed the couple's property. Nationwide claims it has issued payments to the couple totaling $84,016.20.

Nationwide seeks monetary relief, trial by jury, interest and all other just relief. They are represented by W. Howard Klatt of The Klatt Law Offices in Wheeling.

The case has been assigned to Circuit Judge David Hummel.

Marshall Circuit Court case number 20-C-12