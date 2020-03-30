Estate of former Dunbar Center nursing facility claims multiple falls led to resident's death

CHARLESTON — The estate of a former Dunbar Center nursing facility resident is claiming injuries from multiple falls caused his death.

Sarah Crabtree, executrix of the Estate of Millard J. Crabtree filed a complaint in Kanawha Circuit Court against Sunbridge Dunbar Health Care LLC, doing business as Dunbar Center, and Genesis Healthcare LLC alleging negligence, reckless misconduct and wrongful death.

Millard Crabtree became a resident of Dunbar Center on Aug. 24, 2018. The plaintiff alleges Crabtree suffered multiple falls throughout his residency that caused cervical fractures resulting in his death. The lawsuit alleges the Dunbar Center staff failed to provide adequate supervision and safety devices to prevent Crabtree's injuries.

The plaintiff seeks monetary relief, trial by jury and all other just relief. She is represented by Jeff Stewart, Andrew Paternostro and S. Andrew Stonestreet of Stewart/Bell in Charleston.

The case has been assigned to Circuit Judge Charles King

Kanawha Circuit Court case number 20-C-93