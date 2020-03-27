Charleston Area Medical Center faces suit claiming neglect led to patient's death

CHARLESTON — The estate of a former patient at Charleston Area Medical Center is claiming she suffered neglect and substandard care which contributed to her death.

Ginger Lamb, administratrix of the estate of Lola N. Boggs filed a complaint in Kanawha Circuit Court against Charleston Area Medical Center Inc., doing business as Charleston Area Medical Center, alleging negligence and wrongful death.

Lamb was a patient at Charleston Area Medical Center from Dec. 14, 2017, through Jan. 19, 2018. The plaintiff alleges that Boggs suffered from "systemic abuse" including pressure-related injuries and development of a wound that affected her mobility and caused her to require rehabilitation. Lamb claims Boggs' injuries contributed to her death.

Lamb seeks monetary relief, trial by jury and all other just relief. She is represented by Jeff Stewart, Andrew Paternostro and S. Andrew Stonestreet of Stewart/Bell PLLC in Charleston.

The case has been assigned to Circuit Judge Louis H. Bloom

Kanawha County Circuit Court case number 20-C-90