GM, Chevy dealer face suit alleging Equinox was defective, unable to be fixed

CHARLESTON — A couple is suing General Motors and a Chevrolet dealer alleging their Equinox was defective and unfixable

Timmie and Barbara Witt filed a complaint in Kanawha Circuit Court against General Motors LLC and Moses Chevrolet LLC alleging violation of the Lemon Law, breach of express warranties, violation of the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act and other claims.

The Witts purchased a 2018 Equinox on May 31, 2018, from Moses Chevrolet that included a manufacturer's express warranty. They allege that after purchasing the car, they discovered it had "repeated nonconformities" that impaired their use of the vehicle. The Witts claim authorized dealers attempted to make repairs at least three times without fixing the issues with the car.

The Witts seek monetary relief, interest, trial by jury and all other just relief. They are represented by Kristina Thomas Whiteaker and David Grubb of The Grubb Law Group PLLC.

Kanawha Circuit Court case number 20-C-89