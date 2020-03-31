Couple sues GM, auto dealer alleging Silverado had defects that couldn't be fixed

CHARLESTON — General Motors and a West Virginia Chevrolet auto dealer are facing a suit by a couple claiming their Silverado was defective and couldn't be fixed.

Roy and Barbara Leonard filed a complaint in Kanawha Circuit Court against General Motors LLC and Moses Chevrolet alleging violation of the Lemon Law, breach of express warranties, violation of the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act and other claims.

The Leonards purchased a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado from Moses on March 1, 2018 that included a manufacturer's express warranty. They allege that they experienced "repeated nonconformities" with the truck that impaired the use, safety and value of the vehicle. The Leonards claim that dealers attempted at least twice to repair the vehicle with no success.

The Leonards seek monetary relief, trial by jury, interest and all other just relief. They are represented by Kristina Thomas Whiteaker and David Grubb of The Grubb Law Group PLLC in Charleston.

Kanawha Circuit Court case number 20-C-88