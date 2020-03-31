West Virginia Record

Wednesday, April 1, 2020

Insurance company sues GM claiming Yukon's defective transmission caused fire on insured vehicle

By Marian Johns | Mar 31, 2020

PETERSBURG —  Erie Insurance Exchange is suing General Motors and others, claiming a GMC Yukon it insured caught fire due to a faulty transmission.

Erie Insurance Exchange as subrogee of Gregory Pratt filed a complaint in Grant Circuit Court against General Motors LLC, and GM LLC, Astro 1 Inc., doing business as Astro@Exit 132 Buick-GMC and Toothman Ford Sales Inc., alleging negligence, product liability and breach of express and/or implied warranties.

Pratt purchased a 2017 GMC Yukon in November of 2017 from Astro which was insured by Erie Insurance Exchange. Erie alleges the truck's transmission malfunctioned and caught fire on Jan. 27, 2018 while Pratt was driving and that Toothman had performed maintenance on the truck the week before the accident. Erie claims they paid $66,558.73 for damages under Pratt's policy. 

Pratt seeks monetary relief, trial by jury, interest and all other proper relief. He is represented by Ryan Marsteller of Bailes, Craig, Yon & Sellards PLLC in Huntington.

The case was assigned to Circuit Judge Lynn Nelson.

Grant Circuit Court case number 20-C-2

