Former employee sues Huntington Steel for sexual harassment

HUNTINGTON — A former employee of fabricated metal manufacturer Huntington Steel has sued the company, alleging sexual harassment by male coworkers.

Tammy Jackson filed the complaint in Cabell Circuit Court alleging violation of the West Virginia Human Rights Act.

Jackson began working as a steel-saw operator at Huntington Steel in October 2018. She alleges that in February 2019, she suffered sexual harassment that included stating she had "a fine ass," telling her she had a "nice rack" and that "woman don't belong in the workplace" and that "women are supposed to obey." Jackson reported the harassment, but Huntington refused to take any action, the suit claims.

In fact, she says management retaliated against her, claiming she was told, "You are going to have to work twice as hard as the men."

Jackson seeks monetary relief, trial by jury, interest and all other just relief. She is represented by Dwight Staples and Gail Henderson-Staples of Henderson, Henderson & Staples LC in Huntington.

The case has been assigned to Circuit Judge Christopher Chiles.

Cabell Circuit Court case number 20-C-24