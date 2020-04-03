Mother sues Raleigh Co. school board after daughter suffers attack on bus

BECKLEY — A mother has sued the Raleigh County Board of Education for negligence after one of her daughters was severely beaten while riding the school bus.

Ashely Brown, as the mother and next of friend of Rylee H., and Cadence H., filed a complaint in Raleigh Circuit Court.

Brown's children, Rylee and Cadence were riding the bus to school on Oct. 10, 2018. Brown alleges that at 6:30 a.m., while sleeping on the bus near her sister, Rylee, who was in eighth grade at the time, was "savagely" beaten by a high school student on the bus. Rylee suffered injuries to her clavicle, shoulder and other parts of her body. Brown alleges the student who committed the attack earlier threatened Rylee and has also been involved in other assaults while still being allowed to ride the same bus as her children.

Brown seeks monetary relief, trial by jury and all other just relief. She is represented by Attorney Anthony Sparacino, Jr., in Beckley.

Raleigh Circuit Court case number 20-C-28-K