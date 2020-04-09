Woman alleges she was fired from Dunbar Plaza Hotel due to her age

CHARLESTON — A 72-year-old woman is alleging she was fired by Dunbar Plaza Hotel because of her age.

Donna James filed a complaint in Kanawha Circuit Court against Dunbar Plaza Inc., doing business as Dunbar Plaza Hotel, its owner, Carl Higginbotham and Valerie Booker, James' supervisor and general manager.

James worked for Dunbar Plaza Hotel for more than 14 years and "consistently performed her duties in a satisfactory manner and met reasonable expectations of her employer," the suit says. James alleges in her complaint that she was fired on Aug. 29, 2019 based on her age. She also claims the actions of her supervisor, Booker, constitute violation of the West Virginia Human Rights Act. James alleges she has suffered lost wages, humiliation and other damages.

James seeks monetary relief, trial by jury, interest and all other just relief. She is represented by Mark A. Atkinson and John-Mark Atkinson of Atkinson & Polak PLLC in Charleston.

Kanawha Circuit Court case number 20-C-87