Woman sues Honda claiming CR-V has serious mechanical problems

MORGANTOWN — A woman is suing Honda claiming her CR-V has mechanical problems that haven't been fixed.

Katherine Craig filed a complaint in Monongalia Circuit Court against American Honda Motor Co., Inc., alleging violation of the West Virginia New Motor Vehicle Warranties Law and Magnuson-Moss Warranty Improvement Act.

Craig purchased a new 2018 Honda CR-V on Nov. 2, 2018 for more than $26,524.44 that included a three-year/36,000 mile warranty and other guarantees. On May 4, 2019 after the car had been driven only 4,900 miles, Craig took it in for repairs after the check engine light came on, the suit says. She took it for repairs again on May 18, 2019 for the check engine light and a humming noise.

Craig alleges the car has "serious non-conformities" that have not been fixed and the car's value and safety have been impaired.

Craig seeks monetary relief, interest, trial by jury and all other appropriate relief. She is represented by Christina Gill Roseman of The Roseman Law Firm PLLC in Pittsburgh.

Monongalia County Circuit Court case number 20-C-16