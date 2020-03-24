AFP-WV commends governor, attorney general on expanding access to healthcare

CHARLESTON — Americans for Prosperity-West Virginia commended Gov. Jim Justice and Attorney General Patrick Morrisey on helping to expand access to health care.

Last week, the group sent Justice a letter that presented several policy recommendations to help mitigate the effects of COVID-19.

The letter sought to halt all certificate in need processes in the state, for Justice to sign House Bill 4003, that expands the availability of telehealth services by providing a more robust definition of originating sites, further expand access to digital tools and telehealth systems and to temporarily lift certain occupational licensing barriers that keep trained and certified medical professionals from operating in the state.

On Friday, Justice suspended several statutory rules, including suspending the requirement that any medical provider holds an active, unexpired license, suspending the requirement for telemedicine providers to be licensed in West Virginia and suspending the requirement that medical licenses are only active for two years, as well as several other rules regarding medical professionals.

"Gov. Justice and Attorney General Morrisey acted decisively to cut through the red tape and help West Virginians access the critical health care services they need," AFP-WV Director Jason Huffman said in a statement provided to The West Virginia Record. "Removing barriers to health care innovations better positions our state’s health care system to address the effects of COVID-19."

Huffman said he was thankful for the government making health a priority.

"We thank the governor and the attorney general for prioritizing West Virginians’ health and safety and enacting these policies that will make a difference during this public health emergency," Huffman said. "We also thank state senate leaders for their contributions in helping to drive action forward. We look forward to continuing to work with policymakers to remove barriers for West Virginians and enact policies that address this crisis."