Sysco Foods sues Charleston's Bridge Road Bistro over a $69,000 debt

CHARLESTON —Sysco Foods is suing a Charleston bistro alleging it owes more than $69,000 for food products provided to the restaurant.

Sysco Foods filed a complaint in Kanawha Circuit Court against The Bridge Road Bistro LLC and owner Sandra Call.

Sysco claims it provided the South Hills restaurant with $69,346.67 worth of goods. Sysco claims Bridge Road Bistro and Call have failed to pay for the goods provided. What the goods are and when they were provided are not listed in the complaint.

Sysco also seeks interest, late charges, collection fees and a trial by jury. The company is represented by attorney Clinton Smith in Charleston.

Kanawha Circuit Court case number 20-C-83