Office of West Virginia Insurance Commissioner sues Express Mart over lack of workers' compensation

CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Insurance Commissioner's office is suing Express Mart over failure to provide workers' compensation insurance.

The suit was filed in Kanawha Circuit Court against East Bank Resources LLC doing business as Express Mart and Jewel Dillon, member of East Bank Resources LLC. It alleges violation of West Virginia workers' compensation laws.

Express Mart has either failed to obtain or defaulted on payments for provide workers' compensation insurance for its employees, the suit says. The Insurance Commissioner has placed the company on its Market Default List which makes it subject to fines and penalties, according to the lawsuit.

The insurance commissioner seeks monetary relief and an order enjoining Express Mart from doing business in the state until fines are paid and workers' compensation coverage is obtained. They are represented by Travis Ellison, III of the Legal Services Division in Charleston.

Kanawha County Circuit Court case number. 20-C-79