Woman claims father died of traumatic brain injury after being sent home from Montgomery General ER

FAYETTEVILLE — A woman whose father died of a traumatic brain injury a day after being seen at Montgomery General Hospital's emergency room is claiming he was sent home without being properly treated.

Tammy Prather, administrix of the Estate of James Prather, Sr., filed a complaint in Fayette Circuit Court against Myra Priddy, M.D., alleging negligence.

James Prather, who was 81 years old at the time and taking the blood thinner Warfarin, went to the Montgomery General Hospital emergency room after he fell at his home on Oct. 26, 2017. The plaintiff alleges Prather was given Tramadol and sent home with two rib fractures. Prather died the next day from a hemorrhage due to suffering a traumatic brain injury from the fall which the lawsuit claims was undiagnosed by Priddy and the Montgomery General staff.

The "appropriate and accepted standard of care" would have been to admit Prather for 24 hours of observation because the blood thinner raised the potential of bleeding, the lawsuit said.

The plaintiff seeks monetary relief, trial by jury, interest and all other proper relief. She is represented by R. Edison Hill of Hill, Peterson, Carper, Bee & Deitzler PLLC in Charleston.

Fayette Circuit Court case number 20-C-11