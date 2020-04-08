American Select Insurance sues sprinkler installers, inspectors after pipe break

WHEELING — American Select Insurance Co. is suing a dry sprinkler installation company and the company who inspected and tested the system at a Wheeling Super 8 Hotel after a pipe break led to flooding.

American Select Insurance Company filed a complaint in Ohio Circuit Court against Northern Greenbrier Sprinkler Company LLC and 1st Choice Fire Extinguisher Sales & Service Inc., alleging breach of contract and negligence.

American Select alleges it has paid more than $218,979 for a claim filed by its customer Super 8 Hotel after a dry sprinkler system installed, inspected and tested by the defendants caused a pipe break. American Select claims the pipe break led to flooding and loss of water at the hotel.

American Select seeks monetary relief of more than $218,979, interest, trial by jury and all other proper relief. It is represented by Charles Steele of Steele McMunn PLLC in Clarksburg and Michael Hopkins and George Matz of The Law Offices of Robert A. Stutman PC in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania.

Ohio County Circuit Court case number 20-C-14