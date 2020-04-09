West Virginia Record

Thursday, April 9, 2020

Man claims Bluefield police sergeant falsely told media heroin was found in his home

Lawsuits

By Marian Johns | Apr 9, 2020

Lawcasesbooks

PRINCETON — A man claims a City of Bluefield police sergeant falsely told news outlets that a jar seized at the man's home was full of heroin when it was really the cremated remains of his father. 

Ralph Holland filed a complaint in Mercer Circuit Court against Sgt. M.D. Pertee and the City of Bluefield alleging negligence, defamation, reckless/willful wanton conduct and intentional infliction of emotional distress. 

Holland was arrested Jan. 18, 2019 with a search being conducted at his residence. During the search, a "medium sized clear glass jar" was found at Holland's home. He alleges that Pertee falsely stated to at least one news agency that the jar contained $80,000 worth of heroin that had been seized. The the jar actually contained the cremated remains of Holland's father, the suit says. 

Holland seeks monetary relief, trial by jury and all other just relief. He is represented by Paul Stroebel of Stroebel & Stroebel PLLC in Charleston. 

Mercer Circuit Court case number 20-C-15-DS

Want to get notified whenever we write about Mercer Circuit Court ?

Sign-up Next time we write about Mercer Circuit Court, we'll email you a link to the story. You may edit your settings or unsubscribe at any time.

Organizations in this Story

Mercer Circuit Court

More News