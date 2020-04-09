Man claims Bluefield police sergeant falsely told media heroin was found in his home

PRINCETON — A man claims a City of Bluefield police sergeant falsely told news outlets that a jar seized at the man's home was full of heroin when it was really the cremated remains of his father.

Ralph Holland filed a complaint in Mercer Circuit Court against Sgt. M.D. Pertee and the City of Bluefield alleging negligence, defamation, reckless/willful wanton conduct and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Holland was arrested Jan. 18, 2019 with a search being conducted at his residence. During the search, a "medium sized clear glass jar" was found at Holland's home. He alleges that Pertee falsely stated to at least one news agency that the jar contained $80,000 worth of heroin that had been seized. The the jar actually contained the cremated remains of Holland's father, the suit says.

Holland seeks monetary relief, trial by jury and all other just relief. He is represented by Paul Stroebel of Stroebel & Stroebel PLLC in Charleston.

Mercer Circuit Court case number 20-C-15-DS