Petroleum Products sues Cornerstone Minerals alleging $1.1 million million fuel debt

PRINCETON — Petroleum Products is claiming Cornerstone Minerals owes it more than $1 million for fuel.

Petroleum Products LLC filed a complaint in Mercer Circuit Court against Cornerstone Minerals LLC alleging breach of contract and unjust enrichment.

Petroleum Products alleges it provided fuel to Cornerstone in Mercer and McDowell counties from Sept. 24, 2019 through Dec. 17, 2019. They claim Cornerstone agreed to pay for the goods and services but have outstanding invoices totaling $1,111,578.52.

The suit seeks payment of the debt, interest and all other proper relief. The company is represented by Peter Raupp and Joseph Leonoro of Steptoe & Johnson PLLC in Charleston.

The case has been assigned to Circuit Judge William Sadler.

Mercer County Circuit Court case number 20-C-14