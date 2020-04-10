West Virginia Record

Friday, April 10, 2020

Petroleum Products sues Cornerstone Minerals alleging $1.1 million million fuel debt

Lawsuits

By Marian Johns | Apr 10, 2020

Ladyjustice

PRINCETON —  Petroleum Products is claiming Cornerstone Minerals owes it more than $1 million for fuel. 

Petroleum Products LLC filed a complaint in Mercer Circuit Court against Cornerstone Minerals LLC alleging breach of contract and unjust enrichment. 

Petroleum Products alleges it provided fuel to Cornerstone in Mercer and McDowell counties from Sept. 24, 2019 through Dec. 17, 2019.  They claim Cornerstone agreed to pay for the goods and services but have outstanding invoices totaling $1,111,578.52. 

The suit seeks payment of the debt,  interest and all other proper relief. The company is represented by Peter Raupp and Joseph Leonoro of Steptoe & Johnson PLLC in Charleston. 

The case has been assigned to Circuit Judge William Sadler.

Mercer County Circuit Court case number 20-C-14

Want to get notified whenever we write about Mercer Circuit Court ?

Sign-up Next time we write about Mercer Circuit Court, we'll email you a link to the story. You may edit your settings or unsubscribe at any time.

Organizations in this Story

Mercer Circuit Court

More News