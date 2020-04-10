Man sues landlords after slipping on steps, fracturing ankle

CHARLESTON — A man claims his landlords failed to keep the stairs outside his rental home up to code which caused him to slip and fracture his ankle..

Jason Hairston filed a complaint in Kanawha Circuit Court against Timothy and Tanya Dunnavant and 3-D Properties of WV LLC alleging negligence and premises liability.

Hairston says he was walking toward the home he rented from the defendants on Jan. 20, 2018. He claims he slipped on a step that was covered in moss. And when he attempted to grab the handrail, it bent and caused him to fall and fracture his ankle. Hairston claims the defendants had removed a vertical support beam on the step railing which was not replaced which was a code violation.

The plaintiff seeks monetary relief, interest, trial by jury and all other just relief. He is represented by attorney John Balenovich.

The case has been assigned to Circuit Judge Tod J. Kaufman.

Kanawha Circuit Court case number 20-C-72