Couple claims Erie Property, Casualty tried to devalue their claim after home was damaged by pipe burst

CHARLESTON – A couple whose home suffered damage from a burst pipe is alleging Erie Property and Casualty failed to recognize their full homeowners coverage and tried to devalue their claim.

Andrew and Elizabeth Fizer filed a complaint in Kanawha Circuit Court against Erie Property and Casualty Insurance Co. and Stephen Myers alleging breach of contract, violation of the Unfair Trade Practices Act, bad faith and negligence.

The Fizers purchased homeowners insurance from Erie Insurance in 2011. The Fizers allege that while out of town for several days in January of 2014, their home was damaged due to a burst pipe. They allege Erie Property and its adjuster failed to recognize coverage of their policy for $470,000, which included replacement for structure and contents and conspired to reduce and devalue their claim.

The Fizers seek monetary relief, a trial by jury, interest and all other just relief. They are represented by Andrew Herrenkohl of The Herrenkohl Law Office in Barboursville.

The case has been assigned to Circuit Judge Tera Salango.

Kanawha Circuit Court case number 20-C-69