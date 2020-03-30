West Virginia Record

Wednesday, April 1, 2020

Branson's facing a complaint over allegations it owes more than $20,000 to Sunbelt Rentals

State Court

By Marian Johns | Mar 30, 2020

Contract 07

FAYETTEVILLE – A Boomer business is facing a suit filed by Sunbelt Rentals alleging it owes more than $20,000 for rental equipment. 

Sunbelt Rentals Inc. filed a complaint in Fayette Circuit Court against Garth Domingo, doing business as Branson's, alleging breach of contract and unjust enrichment.

Sunbelt alleges in its complaint that it rented equipment to Branson's, which Domingo accepted, but has failed to pay for the rentals. Sunbelt claims it is owed $20,339.43 plus interest as of June 30, 2019. It also claims an implied contract exists between the parties which obligates Branson's to pay for the rental equipment. 

Sunbelt seeks monetary relief of $20,339.43, interest and all other just relief. It is represented by John Keating of Amato and Keating PC in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. 

The case has been assigned to Circuit Judge Thomas Ewing.

Fayette Circuit Court case number 20-C-10

Want to get notified whenever we write about Fayette Circuit Court ?

Sign-up Next time we write about Fayette Circuit Court, we'll email you a link to the story. You may edit your settings or unsubscribe at any time.

Organizations in this Story

Fayette Circuit Court

More News