Branson's facing a complaint over allegations it owes more than $20,000 to Sunbelt Rentals

FAYETTEVILLE – A Boomer business is facing a suit filed by Sunbelt Rentals alleging it owes more than $20,000 for rental equipment.

Sunbelt Rentals Inc. filed a complaint in Fayette Circuit Court against Garth Domingo, doing business as Branson's, alleging breach of contract and unjust enrichment.

Sunbelt alleges in its complaint that it rented equipment to Branson's, which Domingo accepted, but has failed to pay for the rentals. Sunbelt claims it is owed $20,339.43 plus interest as of June 30, 2019. It also claims an implied contract exists between the parties which obligates Branson's to pay for the rental equipment.

Sunbelt seeks monetary relief of $20,339.43, interest and all other just relief. It is represented by John Keating of Amato and Keating PC in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

The case has been assigned to Circuit Judge Thomas Ewing.

Fayette Circuit Court case number 20-C-10