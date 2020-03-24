BOWLES RICE LLP: Bowles Rice Welcomes New Attorney to Charleston Office (03/18/2020)

Bowles Rice LLP issued the following announcement on March 18.

Bowles Rice is pleased to welcome attorney Marc Mignault to the firm’s Charleston, West Virginia office. He focuses his practice on litigation and labor and employment matters.

Marc's experience is extensive and includes representation of insurance companies in declaratory judgment actions; insurance agents in complex error and omission matters; state agencies in first amendment, labor and employment, wage payment and collection, and civil rights matters; and employers in unemployment hearings.

He earned his law degree from the Washington and Lee University School of Law, where he was a Moot Court National Team Member; Moot Court Executive Board Negotiation Administrator; and a member of the Community Legal Practice Center, where he successfully argued on behalf of non-profit organizations and clients in family law matters.

For his undergraduate studies, Mignault attended Central Connecticut State University, where he earned his degree, magna cum laude, in Political Science.

Original source can be found here.