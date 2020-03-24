WEST VIRGINIA SUPREME COURT OF APPEALS: Judicial Employee Hospitalized with COVID-19

West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals issued the following announcement on March 21.

The Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia has been informed by the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department that an employee of the judicial branch who works in Kanawha County has tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee is hospitalized. The Court has contacted the family and offered any help and support needed.

The Court is working closely with the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department to directly contact all co-workers who may have been in contact with the individual. The coworkers are being notified of all recommended health and safety protocols.

The public can contact the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department at 304-348- 1088 with questions and for additional information.

The Court is committed to protecting the safety and health of its employees and the public during this public health emergency.

Original source can be found here.