Harrison County Coal seeks to overturn arbitration award relating to its worker hand- scanning system

CLARKSBURG — Harrison County Coal has sued two mine workers' unions in an attempt to overturn an arbitration judgment relating to the termination of workers who fail to use the company's hand-scan system.

The complaint was filed in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia Clarksburg Division against United Mine Workers of America, International Union and United Mine Workers of America, District 31.

Harrison County Coal took over the former Robinson Run Mine on Dec. 5, 2013, and launched a system for miners to use a hand scan or face being terminated. One of Harrison's hourly employee's failed to use the hand scan and was fired. The defendant unions fought the termination during arbitration, and the employee was reinstated. Harrison claims the arbitrator exceeded his scope of authority and power by requiring reinstatement of the worker.

Harrison seeks to vacate the arbitrator's award. The company is represented by Michael Glass of Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart PC.

U.S. District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia Clarksburg Division case number 1:20-CV-00013-IMK