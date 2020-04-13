ABC Supply claims West Virginia installation company owes more than $97,000 for supplies

CHARLESTON — ABC Supply claims the owner of an installation company owes it more than $97,000 for supplies.

ABC Supply Co., Inc., filed a complaint in Kanawha Circuit Court against James Morris, owner of Elite Installation, alleging breach of contract and unjust enrichment.

ABC alleges in its complaint that Morris sought to purchase goods on credit on May 30, 2017. ABC claims it supplied the goods which Morris ordered but that he has failed to pay a balance of $97,153.17 plus interest. ABC also that according to the credit agreement, Morris is obligated to pay their $17,593.57 in attorney's fees.

ABC seeks more than $100,000 and all other just relief. They are represented by John Keating of Amato and Keating PC in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

The case has been assigned to Circuit Judge Louis H. Bloom

Kanawha Circuit Court case number 20-C-61