Company alleges St. Albans roofing business owes more than $14,000 for supplies

CHARLESTON – A Massachusetts company is alleging a St. Albans roofing company owes it more than $14,000 for supplies it provided.

Beacon Sales Acquisition Inc., doing business as Beacon Sales, filed a complaint in Kanawha Circuit Court against Absolut Roofing LLC and Steve Means alleging breach of contract and unjust enrichment.

Beacon alleges in its complaint that Means filed for a credit application and ordered goods on Aug. 22, 2014. Beacon claims it supplied the goods to Means and that he has failed to pay a balance of $14,762.43. Beacon also claims per the credit agreement, Means is responsible for attorney's fees in the amount of $3,501.29.

Beacon seeks monetary relief of more than $14,000 and all other just relief. It is represented by John Keating of Amato and Keating PC in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

The case has been assigned to Circuit Judge Charles King.

Kanawha Circuit Court case number 20-C-60