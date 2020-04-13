Ford, Buckhannon auto dealer face suit alleging F150 was defective

CHARLESTON — Ford Motor Company and a West Virginia Ford dealer face a lawsuit alleging a consumer's Ford F150 suffered from defects that could not be repaired.

Warren Stallard, Chairman of The Board for Standard Laboratories Inc., filed a complaint in Kanawha Circuit Court against Ford Motor Company and Jenkins Ford Inc., alleging breach of express warranties, breach of implied warranty of merchantability and other claims.

Stallard purchased a 2018 Ford F150 from Jenkins Ford on Jan. 14, 2019 that included a manufacturer's express warranty. He alleges that after purchasing the truck, he discovered it had "repeated nonconformities." Stallard claims that after at least six attempts, the dealer was unable to repair the vehicle.

Stallard seeks monetary relief, trial by jury and all other just relief. He is represented by Kristina Thomas Whiteaker and David Grubbs of The Grubbs Law Group PLLC in Charleston.

Kanawha Circuit Court case number 20-C-59