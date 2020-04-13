Former North Central Regional Jail inmate claims assault, excessive force

CHARLESTON — A former North Central Regional Jail & Corrections Center inmate claims corrections officers assaulted him and inflicted other abuse.

Brian Northcraft filed a complaint in Kanawha Circuit Court against the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation, NCRJ Superintendent Tim Bowen, transport officers Chad Beaver and Timothy Hale and correctional officer John Doe alleging intentional infliction of emotional distress/outrageous conduct and assault and battery.

Northcraft alleges that while was in jail on Dec. 4, 2017, for sexual assault, Hale shoved him into a wall and encouraged other inmates to hurt him while in a transport van. Northcraft also claims that on Jan. 11, 2018, Hale sprayed him in the eyes with pepper spray, left him in contaminated clothing, kneed him in the kidney multiple times and hog tied him while being transported to the courthouse.

Northcraft seeks monetary relief, interest, trial by jury and all other just relief.

Kanawha Circuit Court case number 20-C-56