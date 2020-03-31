Man sues employer for discrimination due to diabetes diagnosis

HUNTINGTON — A man is suing Dodson Brothers Exterminating Co. for discriminating against him after he was diagnosed with diabetes.

Vincent Schneider began working for Dodson as a full-time salesperson on Sept. 18, 2016, according to a complaint filed in Cabell Circuit Court in February and removed to U.S. District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia March 20.

Schneider claims he learned he had diabetes in January after suffering from a condition that caused him to seek treatment in a local hospital.

Before returning to work, Schneider informed the defendant of his newfound diagnosis, the suit said. He returned to work on Jan. 27, and was told two days later by his boss that he “didn’t have what it would take” to be in sales. He was placed in a different position with lower pay.

Schneider claims the new position has a more demanding schedule and makes it difficult for him to take his lunch break each day, which causes his blood sugar letter to fall below the limit his physician recommended and exacerbates his diabetes.

The defendant's decision to discriminate against Schneider because of his diabetes has caused him substantial damages, according to the suit.

Schneider is seeking compensatory and punitive damage with pre- and post-judgment interest. He is represented by Hoyt Glazer of the Law Office of Hoyt Glazer in Huntington.

Dodson believes the case belongs in federal court because Dodson is a Virginia company and because the amount in controversy exceeds $75,000.

Dodson is represented by Kevin L. Carr of Spilman Thomas & Battle of Charleston.

U.S. District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia case number: 3:20-cv-00206