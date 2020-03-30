Frost Brown Todd attorney helping nonprofits with Coronavirus questions

CHARLESTON – Nonprofit organizations needing some legal guidance during the Coronavirus pandemic now have a free resource.

Katie Brings Capito, an attorney with Frost Brown Todd in Charleston, is answering legal questions related to the Coronavirus for nonprofit groups in the Kanawha Valley.

“When this started, Carte Goodwin (the firm’s office member in charge of the Charleston branch) asked all of us if there were ways we could help people,” Capito told The West Virginia Record. “Charleston – and West Virginia, really – is a tightknit community. This is a way we can help some groups who might be struggling right now because of this situation.”



Capito

Capito, who joined the firm earlier this year, specializes in labor and employment law.

“I serve on a few nonprofit boards, and I know some of them are having a tough time,” she said. “So, I suggested that I could help nonprofits with issues they’re facing. I got a response within about 30 seconds saying it was a great idea.”

Capito said she has several groups contact her seeking guidance.

“They’ve all been really appreciative,” she said. “I’ve been answering questions for them, such as how do you apply for loans through this or how do I get tax credits or how does the CARES package change things? I’ve even been asked how to handle it if an employee gets Coronavirus.

“I also have some nonprofits that are clients of mine. I have told them I won’t charge them for Coronavirus-related advice.”

Frost Brown Todd is a regional law firm with more than 525 lawyers in 13 locations in nine states. It also has a Coronavirus response team which includes Capito.

Weekly Newsletter Sign-up and get latest news about the courts, judges and latest complaints - right to your inbox. Sign up × By signing up you agree to receive email newsletters or alerts from West Virginia Record. You can unsubscribe at any time.

“We have been spending a lot of time learning these laws related to this to educate our clients,” she said. “I have to give props to my law firm, which has been very supportive of my idea and has been very helpful to so many people and groups through this.

“Many things have slowed down, but there is a lot of billable work to be done right now. But, the firm is fully supportive of giving back.”

Capito said she hopes other firms step up and do things to help.

“I challenge other firms to do this,” she said. “Our community needs it right now.”

For more information, email Capito at kcapito@fbtlaw.com.