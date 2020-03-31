WEST VIRGINIA SUPREME COURT OF APPEALS: Kanawha Judicial Offices Remain Functional Despite Building Closure

West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals issued the following announcement on March 26.

Essential judicial functions are continuing in Kanawha County despite the closure of the Kanawha County Judicial Annex due to the ongoing COVID-19 virus.

“Through a collaborative effort between the Supreme Court’s staff, judicial officials and staff in Kanawha County, and the Kanawha County Commission, we are keeping the vital functions of courts available to the public,” said Supreme Court Chief Justice Tim Armstead. The Kanawha County Magistrate Court has been temporarily relocated to Supreme Court offices in Kanawha City and will be staffed by senior status magistrates so current magistrates and their staffs can self-isolate at the direction of the KanawhaCharleston Health Department.

The public is not allowed in the building in Kanawha City. All hearings are being done by telephone or video conferencing. The Kanawha County Magistrate Day Court number has been transferred to a phone at the Kanawha City location. Non-emergency Magistrate Court hearings have been postponed.

The Circuit Clerk’s Office and the Magistrate Clerk’s Office have been relocated to the historic Kanawha County Courthouse across Virginia Street from the Judicial Annex. Both offices have transferred their phones to the phones at the temporary location. Non-emergency Family Court hearings have been postponed. Circuit Judges can continue to work remotely as needed on emergency matters as defined by the Court’s March 22 Administrative Order. Anyone in Kanawha County who is seeking a domestic violence petition after hours or on weekends can contact a Victim’s Advocate at 304-610-1575, 304-421-5673 or 304-549-6282. For law enforcement contact the Kanawha County Sheriff at any time at 304-357-0169 or contact a municipal law enforcement office directly.

For Emergencies call 911.

