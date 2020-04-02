Virus challenge makes us all first responders

HUNTINGTON – Coronavirus. COVID-19. Pandemic. Social distancing. Shelter in place.

Words that just a few months ago were never used, much less comprehensible.

There is one word that we have known for some time but seldom have we ever had it rule our daily routines.

Fear.

If left unacknowledged or at least unaddressed, fear can be paralyzing.

Fear not. Why not?

Our hospitals, health department, medical clinics, and community are battle-tested and have the experience necessary to guide us through this crisis.

Make no mistake about it. The brutal fact is what’s happening around the world is on its way here. However, this is the one place where I want to be.

We are the one community in our nation that has had to live with two health crises and also have to live with the indignity of being labeled the “most unhealthy, most obese” city and then later labeled the “epicenter of the opioid epidemic.” Yet, we found ways to either overcome the indignity of the label or found ways to gain an upper hand on the problem.

Weekly Newsletter Sign-up and get latest news about the courts, judges and latest complaints - right to your inbox. Sign up × By signing up you agree to receive email newsletters or alerts from West Virginia Record. You can unsubscribe at any time.

When we were identified as the most obese, most healthy city — as awful as that was — not all of us were obese. We could say it was someone else.

When we were identified as the epicenter of the opioid epidemic, the vast majority of us were not fighting addiction, yet nearly all of us knew of someone who was.

While the horrible effects of obesity and addiction managed to avoid many of our households, we all found ways to step forward to fight against these challenges and what they meant to our way of life. We know that in order to fight a faceless foe we have to decide that we are going to fight — and each of us has to identify an assignment and join together to stand a chance of surviving.

This COVID-19 crisis is not happening to someone else or someone we know — it is happening to every one of us, to every person reading these words.

Our health care professionals — doctors, nurses, clinicians — and our first responders — police officers, firefighters, EMTs — are all on the front lines of this battle. All find themselves between the virus and the rest of us. They are to be commended for their service, and we must support them more now than ever before.

But if you have yet to realize it, know this. We are ALL first responders in this crisis. We ALL have a role to play.

Our responsibility is to follow the advice of the health professionals. Heed the orders placed by the governor. The advice and orders are seeking to save our lives. Wash your hands. Use hand sanitizer. Clean surfaces regularly. Cough or sneeze into your sleeve or a tissue. Practice social distancing. And for heaven’s sake, quit gathering in the park and public places in groups. The advice is intended to protect us all even if it means to protect us from ourselves.

There is going to be hell to pay in the coming weeks. But we have been here before. It has not been as severe, but we are battle tested. We have been successful in the past. We will prevail now.

Our communities, our families, and our lives depend on it.

Our lives have already been affected. Many of you have lost jobs or are working reduced hours. Businesses are closing. Many of us have loved ones in assisted-living facilities and haven’t been able to see them in person for weeks. Some have had to reschedule weddings. Students are kept from their classes. Graduations are being rescheduled. Athletes who have trained hard are not able to compete. All of us are operating in a new normal and it is mind numbing.

Be safe. Be careful. Breathe.

We can and must do this — TOGETHER.

Williams is mayor of Huntington.