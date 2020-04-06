Sixth Annual Duane Ruggier MS Golf Tournament still scheduled for May

The Sixth Annual Duane Ruggier MS Golf Tournament still is scheduled for May 18 at Sleepy Hollow Golf Club in Hurricane.

Duane Ruggier said they were waiting to see how the situation will be closer to the event before making any decisions.

"Safety is our first concern," Ruggier said in an interview with The West Virginia Record. "We are taking a wait and see approach. The tournament is still scheduled for May 18."



Ruggier said the tournament is always a lot of fun and they're able to raise a lot of money for the West Virginia chapter of the MS Society.

"We want to make sure everyone stays safe," Ruggier said.

The tournament honors Ruggier, an attorney with Pullin, Fowler, Flanagan, Brown & Poe, who has multiple sclerosis, which is an unpredictable, often disabling disease of the central nervous system that disrupts the flow of information within the brain, and between the brain and body.

All proceeds of the tournament go to the MS Society.

Ruggier was diagnosed with MS in 1995 while he was in law school and has spent a lot of time since raising awareness about the disease. He started at the firm as a law clerk and is now an equity partner with the firm.

The tournament brochure tells Ruggier's story and why the tournament is so important. Ruggier went from walking without assistance to using a cane, a walker and how a power chair. Despite these limitations, he graduated from Marshall University and West Virginia University College of Law and is a successful attorney with the firm.

Ruggier is married and has three children and two stepchildren. He strongly advocates for maintaining an active lifestyle despite one's disability.

Hole sponsorship is $250, single players are $150, and foursomes are $500, according to the tournament brochure. Event sponsors, which were new for last year's tournament, will receive a foursome, hole sponsorship, their names on the banner and on the golf program and their business will be announced at the tournament. Event sponsorships are $1,500.

Lunch begins at 11:30 a.m. at the golf course. Tee time is at 1 p.m.