Armstead hopes to continue positive path for Supreme Court

CHARLESTON — Supreme Court Chief Justice Tim Armstead believes the state Supreme Court has come a long way in the 1.5 years since he joined the court, and he hopes to continue down that path on the court.

Armstead said the court has put in place many policies since 2018 so the things that happened before cannot happen again.

"We have worked hard to have oversight of the court and we have been very efficient in terms of the budget," Armstead said in an interview with The West Virginia Record. "We have ensured that there has been no wasteful spending, and we've even given $10 million back to the general fund. Our budget now is $4 million less than it was five years ago."

Armstead said the court has focused on making sure taxpayers' money is spent efficiently and respectfully.

Armstead said since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the court system has been scaled back.

"Hearings are being done remotely and we've been working with circuit and family courts," Armstead said. "We're very pleased with how the courts are doing across the state. They're doing a remarkable job."

Armstead said in his campaign, they have been utilizing social media and phone calls to continue to do whatever can be done remotely.

"We laid some good groundwork over the last year and a half," Armstead said. "I've been to fairs, events and parades. We've had great outreach. All we can do now is move forward with remotely reaching out."

Armstead ran in the special election in 2018 to continue the remainder of the term left on the seat. He is now running for a full 12-year term.

"This is an incredibly important election," Armstead said. "I believe I present the vision for what West Virginia wants."

Armstead said there are three seats up for election and that makes up more than half of the court.

"We've made significant progress in restoring the public's trust in knowing the court is acting responsibly and ethically."

Armstead, who was Speaker of the House for four years a member of the state's legislature for 20 years, said he believes the people of West Virginia are looking for experience, which he has, as well as someone who will follow the law and the state's constitution.

"Most of the job as a justice is the administration of the court and making sure that is done ethically, honestly and efficiently," Armstead said. "I am dedicated to this job and I feel like I am the right person for this role."

Armstead said there have been suggestions by others that the court is backlogged, but he doesn't agree with that.

"People can go to the website and see what is happening in these cases," Armstead said. "We are deciding these cases in a timely manner."

Armstead said others have suggested that the court should not issue an opinion on every case, but he also disagrees with that.

"It would be a huge mistake to no longer do that," Armstead said. "People deserve to have their issues decided on the merits and be issued an opinion by the court."

Armstead said he wants the court to continue in a positive manner.

"This is about the future of the court and we need to continue moving forward in a positive direction," Armstead said. "I would be honored to continue on the court and do that."

All three of the Supreme Court races are non-partisan. The Division 1 and 2 races are for regular 12-year terms on the Supreme Court. The Division 3 race is to fill the seat formerly held by Allen Loughry. Gov. Jim Justice appointed Justice John Hutchison to fill that seat in December 2018. The term for the Division 3 seat will end in 2024

For the Division 1 seat, Armstead is being challenged by northern panhandle Circuit Judge David Hummel and former Justice Richard Neely.

Running for the Division 2 seat currently occupied by Justice Margaret Workman are former state legislator Bill Wooton, Putnam County Assistant Prosecutor Kris Raynes, Kanawha Circuit Judge Joanna Tabit and Kanawha Family Court Judge Jim Douglas. Workman is not seeking re-election.

Hutchison is seeking re-election for the Division 3 seat. He was appointed after former Justice Allen Loughry resigned. The term is to finish the rest of Loughry's term and will end in 2024. Schwartz and Fifth Circuit Judge Lora Dyer also are running for the seat.

In 2018, Tabit finished third in a special election for two seats on the Supreme Court left by the retirements of Robin Jean Davis and Menis Ketchum. Armstead and Justice Evan Jenkins, both of whom had been appointed by Justice to temporarily fill those seats, won those elections. Douglas, Wooton and Schwartz all ran in the 2018 election as well.

The non-partisan court election is part of West Virginia's primary election, has been moved to June 9.