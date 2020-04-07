BAILEY & GLASSER LLP: Webinar: Consumer Financial Regulatory and Litigation Fallout from the COVID-19 Crisis, with Richard Cordray and John Roddy

Bailey & Glasser LLP issued the following announcement on April 3.

How will regulatory agencies like the CFPB, FTC, and State Attorneys General react to the consumer financial impacts of COVD-19? How will state and federal law enforcement agencies and consumer litigation address fraudulent schemes already in play, such as garnishing stimulus payments, predatory lending, price gouging and cybercrimes? How will consumer debt obligations including student loans and mortgages be affected?

In this webinar, special guest speakers Richard Cordray, former Director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and author of the recently-published book “Watchdog,” and John Roddy, Partner at Bailey & Glasser, will discuss these and more issues with the leaders of Ballard Spahr’s Consumer Financial Services Group.

This Webinar, hosted by Ballard Spahr, is open to all Bailey & Glasser clients, prospective clients, and friends.

Their conversation will include topics such as:

How regulatory agencies have reacted and are expected to react to the evolving crisis

Industry practices or borrower harms that regulators will address, including insurance and housing issues

Consumer debt obligations and avenues for consumer debt relief

The impact on private and governmental consumer litigation, including class actions

What steps the financial services industry should take to protect their customers and reduce exposure to litigation and government enforcement initiatives

UDAAP and fair lending issues

Forebearances, loan modifications and credit reporting

Employment and antitrust compliance

Scams, Phishing, and how they will impact both consumers and consumer finance companies

