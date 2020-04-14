Saw, scrag mill worker sues Inter-State Hardwoods after hand, arm crushed in chipper

MARLINTON — A saw and scrag mill in Bartow is facing a suit that alleges a worker's hand, elbow and arm were crushed while following the company's procedure to unclog a chipper.

David and Danielle Mace, husband and wife, filed a complaint in Pocahontas Circuit Court against Inter-State Hardwoods Company Inc., alleging deliberate intent.

David Mace was working for Inter-State Hardwoods on Feb. 14, 2018. He alleges that while following the company's "unsafe" procedure to unclog a chipper, a piece of wood he dislodged caused the wheel to rotate and spin even though the machine was shut off, causing his left hand, elbow and arm to be crushed. Mace claims his injuries caused him to undergo several surgeries and rehabilitation.

Mace seeks monetary relief, interest, trial by jury and all other just relief. He is represented by J. Ryan Steward of Bailey Javins & Carter LC in Charleston.

The case has been assigned to Judge Robert E. Richardson.

Pocahontas Circuit Court case number 20-C-06